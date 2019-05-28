Parish-Church in Germany Raises Rainbow Flag – Cardinal Woelki Calls Criticism Of Homosexuality “Mistaken”

In a recent talk, Fr Romano Christen, the rector of Cologne seminary, explained to his seminarians that homosexuality can be cured because it is the result of an erroneous development that causes a narcissistic search for masculinity.
The media, Catholic media included, answered with a hysterical outcry, carefully avoiding any arguments.
Cologne Vicar General Markus Hoffmann, slammed Father Christen, again without presenting any evidence. Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki resisted calls by the socialist president of a "Catholic" lay-body to fire Christen but called Christen's statement on May 20 “a mistake” without explaining where the "mistake" was.
As a latest sign of protest, St Theodor parish in Cologne hoisted a gay-propaganda flag in front of the church on Sunday, May 26. The congregation applauded, the parish-priest expressed his “pride” for the initiative.
The daily Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger revealed that Cardinal Woelki had named Christen as a delegate to the upcoming German de facto synod that is aiming at normalizing homosexual fornication. On May 27, this nomination was withdrawn.
