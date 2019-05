Parish-Church in Germany Raises Rainbow Flag – Cardinal Woelki Calls Criticism Of Homosexuality “Mistaken”

In a recent talk, Fr Romano Christen, the rector of Cologne seminary , explained to his seminarians that homosexuality can be cured because it is the result of an erroneous development that causes a narcissistic search for masculinity.The media, Catholic media included, answered with a hysterical outcry, carefully avoiding any arguments.Cologne Vicar General Markus Hoffmann, slammed Father Christen, again without presenting any evidence. Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki resisted calls by the socialist president of a "Catholic" lay-body to fire Christen but called Christen's statement on May 20 “a mistake” without explaining where the "mistake" was.As a latest sign of protest, St Theodor parish in Cologne hoisted a gay-propaganda flag in front of the church on Sunday, May 26. The congregation applauded, the parish-priest expressed his “pride” for the initiative.The daily Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger revealed that Cardinal Woelki had named Christen as a delegate to the upcoming German de facto synod that is aiming at normalizing homosexual fornication. On May 27, this nomination was withdrawn.