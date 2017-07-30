July 30



The Apostle calls a Christian, miles - a soldier. Thus it is that in this holy and Christian war of love and peace for the happiness of all souls, there are, in God's ranks, tired, hungry soldiers, covered in wounds ... but happy. For they bear in their hearts the sure light of victory. (Furrow, 75)



You don't know whether it is physical depression or a sort of interior tiredness that has come over you, or both at the same time. You fight without fighting, without the desire of an authentic positive improvement, to transmit the joy and love of Christ to souls. I wish to remind you of the clear words of the Holy Spirit: only those who fight legitime, genuinely, in spite of everything, will be crowned.(Furrow, 163)

Will-power. Energy. Example. What has to be done, is done... without hesitation, without more worrying. Otherwise, Teresa of Avila would not have been Saint Teresa: nor Iñigo of Loyola, Saint Ignatius. God and daring! 'We want Christ to reign!' (The Way, 11)