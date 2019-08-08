Students to Catholic College: Don't Open Pro-Abortion Coffee Shop

Why would Catholics want to favor the abortion industry with every sip of café latte?
Well, they don’t. That’s why a growing number of students at Saint Leo University are urging campus officials to scrap plans to welcome Starbucks at their Catholic institution.
“I reject Starbucks on campus because they support Planned Parenthood, an abortion provider,” said Matalin Shaver, a pro-life senior at Saint Leo. “I would love to see a coffee provider that is local or another supplier that does not support Planned Parenthood or go against our Catholic values.”
Starbucks attacks moral values in multiple ways:
Funding largest abortion provider: According to the Media Research Center, “Starbucks' support of Planned Parenthood is an established fact.” The corporation matches donations to Planned Parenthood.
Same-sex “marriage” advocacy: Starbucks attacked true marriage by signing an amicus brief urging the US Supreme Court to overturn state marriage laws in Obergefell v. Hodges (2015).
Transgender support: In denial of human nature created by God, Starbucks’ web site declared its support of transgenderism: “Starbucks added coverage of gender reassignment surgery to the company’s health benefits.”
Catholic colleges should never favor abortion or sins against nature in any way. Please join TFP Student Action in urging Saint Leo University to reject Starbucks and pick a coffee supplier that doesn’t fund the killing of innocent babies.
