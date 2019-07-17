Popular Brazilian Priest Pushed from Stage (Video)

The very popular Brazilian Father Marcelo Rossi, a leader of the Charismatic Renewal, was violently pushed off a stage by a woman during a live-streamed charismatic Mass with 50,000 attendees in São Paulo, Brazil (July 14) (video below).The woman, 32, is believed to suffer from mental health problems. Rossi was not seriously injured and could continue the Mass.He said that he forgave the woman, adding that if the devil thought this would prevent him from talking, “he lost”.