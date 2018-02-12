Clicks201
Bermuda Gets Rid of “Gay Marriage” Nonsense
John Rankin, a former British diplomate and present Governor of Bermuda, has abolished the right of homosexuals to get “married”. Bermuda is a self-governing British Overseas Territory in the North Atlantic Oceans.
This important reform makes Bermuda the first country in the world that got rid of the aberration of gay pseudo-marriage introduced in May 2017 and opposed by 69% of the population.
Picture: John Rankin, © UK Government, CC BY-SA, #newsAuiotxupac
