Situation in Church “Very Alarming” – Cardinal Burke

Sieci

“We cannot allow the Church to go in a false direction”, said Cardinal Raymond Burke to the Polish weekly(June 6).Burke called the situation in the Church “very alarming, first of all, because the fundamental truths of faith are undermined, put into question.”Burke criticised that “there is no strong leadership from Rome”.As a matter of fact there is a "strong leadership in Rome", even a dictatorship, but it leads in a wrong direction.