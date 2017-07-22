클릭 수70
Church to celebrate life of Catholic priest who found peace as a transgender woman Read more here: http://www.charlotteobserver.com/living/religion/article162652798.html#storylink=cpy
On Sunday, Wedgewood Church in Charlotte will celebrate Nancy Ledins, a congregant who began life in 1932 as William Griglak, became a Roman Catholic priest in 1959 and underwent a sex-change operation in 1979.
She died last week at age 84, said Wedgewood co-pastor Chris Ayers.
Decades before Caitlin Jenner and HB2 turned the status of transgender persons into a national debate, Ledins made headlines around the country as perhaps the first female priest in the history of the Catholic church, as the Los Angeles Times put it in a 1980 article.
