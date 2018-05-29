Language
Novichok Gas Princesse Theresa May Celebrates Abortion in Ireland

The British Prime Minister Theresa May who made a fool out of herself during an staged Novichok gas attack on a former Russian/British spy, has celebrated the introduction of abortion in Ireland,

“The Irish Referendum was an impressive show of democracy which delivered a clear and unambiguous result. I congratulate the Irish people on their decision and all of of #Together4Yes on their successful campaign” – she wrote on Twitter.

Father Alexander Lucie-Smith whose political judgment is often ill-conceived wrote flabbergasted on CatholicHerald.co.uk, “Mrs May does not have a reputation of being a pro-abortion ideologue, though her voting record on the matter is mixed.”

After May’s recent Tweet, what does it take for Lucie-Smith to be a pro-abortion ideologue?

May is now under pressure to introduce abortion in Northern Ireland.

The problem: The anti-Catholic Protestant Democratic Unionist Party is staunchly pro-life and the survival of May’s government depends on this party.

