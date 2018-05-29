Clicks23
Novichok Gas Princesse Theresa May Celebrates Abortion in Ireland
The British Prime Minister Theresa May who made a fool out of herself during an staged Novichok gas attack on a former Russian/British spy, has celebrated the introduction of abortion in Ireland,
“The Irish Referendum was an impressive show of democracy which delivered a clear and unambiguous result. I congratulate the Irish people on their decision and all of of #Together4Yes on their successful campaign” – she wrote on Twitter.
Father Alexander Lucie-Smith whose political judgment is often ill-conceived wrote flabbergasted on CatholicHerald.co.uk, “Mrs May does not have a reputation of being a pro-abortion ideologue, though her voting record on the matter is mixed.”
After May’s recent Tweet, what does it take for Lucie-Smith to be a pro-abortion ideologue?
May is now under pressure to introduce abortion in Northern Ireland.
The problem: The anti-Catholic Protestant Democratic Unionist Party is staunchly pro-life and the survival of May’s government depends on this party.
Picture: Theresa May, © DonkeyHotey, CC BY, #newsWnthbfvown
“The Irish Referendum was an impressive show of democracy which delivered a clear and unambiguous result. I congratulate the Irish people on their decision and all of of #Together4Yes on their successful campaign” – she wrote on Twitter.
Father Alexander Lucie-Smith whose political judgment is often ill-conceived wrote flabbergasted on CatholicHerald.co.uk, “Mrs May does not have a reputation of being a pro-abortion ideologue, though her voting record on the matter is mixed.”
After May’s recent Tweet, what does it take for Lucie-Smith to be a pro-abortion ideologue?
May is now under pressure to introduce abortion in Northern Ireland.
The problem: The anti-Catholic Protestant Democratic Unionist Party is staunchly pro-life and the survival of May’s government depends on this party.
Picture: Theresa May, © DonkeyHotey, CC BY, #newsWnthbfvown