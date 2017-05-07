Language
Clicks
43
en.news

Homosexualists Create Teaching Material for Catholic Bishops

„Catholic Education Service“ which is sponsored by the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, promotes a 37-page document called „Made in God’s Image“ on alleged „homophobic bullying“ in Catholic Schools.

The document wants pupils to learn to change their „homophobic“ attitude and language. Mark Lambert shows on „ccfather.blogspot.com“ that much of the document is created by two anti-catholic gay-groups, „Stonewall“ and „lgbtScotland“.

Picture: Teaching material in „Made in God’s Image“, #newsMtuginfzvq
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
ANNA LU
Like
More
aderito
i have another one for bishops ,>what about heterosexual , man and a woman God created them to be together and to be part of His natural plan and when it was done He said it was good ..Anything else its not from God
Like
More