Clicks43
Homosexualists Create Teaching Material for Catholic Bishops
„Catholic Education Service“ which is sponsored by the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, promotes a 37-page document called „Made in God’s Image“ on alleged „homophobic bullying“ in Catholic Schools.
The document wants pupils to learn to change their „homophobic“ attitude and language. Mark Lambert shows on „ccfather.blogspot.com“ that much of the document is created by two anti-catholic gay-groups, „Stonewall“ and „lgbtScotland“.
Picture: Teaching material in „Made in God’s Image“, #newsMtuginfzvq
The document wants pupils to learn to change their „homophobic“ attitude and language. Mark Lambert shows on „ccfather.blogspot.com“ that much of the document is created by two anti-catholic gay-groups, „Stonewall“ and „lgbtScotland“.
Picture: Teaching material in „Made in God’s Image“, #newsMtuginfzvq