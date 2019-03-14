Abusive Pell Judge Has Damaged Credibility of Australian Court System For Decades

Melbourne Judge Peter Kidd turned his secret trial against Martyr Cardinal George Pell suddenly into a show when he ordered to broadcast his sentence on Wednesday - against the remonstrance of Pell's lawyers.Kidd had kept his trial secret for months, threatening journalists who reported about it with prison. But now he wanted himself to be broadcast, suddenly calling this “transparent and open justice.”Against the facts and witnesses, Kidd condemned the Cardinal to six years in prison for a "crime" of which he was never able to explain how Pell realistically could have committed it.Therefore, instead of explaining Kidd smeared an innocent Pell calling him "breathtakingly arrogant.”However, the broadcast did not turn out to Kidd's liking. He was visibly nervous and stammered several times. Kidd had the broadcast stopped before Cardinal Pell could re-state the facts.To add insult to injury, Kidd ordered that Pell has to undergo a "forensic procedure for the taking of an intimate sample” adding that police may use "reasonable force" to enable the procedure.But Kidd should have gathered such samples at the beginning, not after the end of his sham trial.