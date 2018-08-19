Clicks289
U.S. Abuse Propaganda Distracts From the Real Problem - Madison Bishop Clarifies
The [alleged] "crisis" is not limited to the [historic] McCarrick affair or the [unsubstantiated] Pennsylvania Grand Jury Report, Bishop Robert Morlino of Madison, USA, pointed out on MadisonDiocese.org (August 18).
Morlino explains that the real problem is "deviant sexual behaviour by clerics" which is "almost exclusively homosexual".
He draws the conclusion,
“It is time to admit that there is a homosexual subculture within the hierarchy of the Catholic Church that is wreaking great devastation in the vineyard of the Lord.”
It is a fact that there is no "abuse crisis" today as this problem has been tackled since almost 20 years and the Church has become one of the safest places for adolescents and children.
Picture: Robert Morlino, © Emily Mills, CC BY-ND, #newsZqoarzwgan
