Will Notre Dame in Paris Be Rebuilt with a “Graceful Minaret”?

The French Government has announced an international competition to redesign the spire of Notre Dame in Paris which collapsed in the fire. The intention is not to restore it faithfully but to rebuilt it consistent with “modern”, “diverse” France.The British architect Norman Foster wants to top Notre Dame with a glass and steel canopy adding a featureless glass and steel spire.Another British architect, Ian Ritchie, proposed a “refracting, super-slender reflecting crystal to heaven” or a “contemporary tracery of glass crystals and stainless steel.”The architecture magazine Domus suggested replacing the spire with a “graceful minaret,” to memorialize Algerians who protested the French government in the 1960s.All proposals intend to remove the cross in top of the spire.But then, already John Paul II approved of the famous Jubilee Church in Tor Tre Teste, Rome, a secularized building which has no outside cross.