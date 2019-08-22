Plain-Cloth Bergoglio During Jesuits Meeting

The Bolivian Jesuits published on Jesuitas.org.bo an article about the Jesuit Superior Generals who visited the country.Among them was Father Pedro Arrupe (1907-1991) who led the order in a state of unprecedented decadence.Arrupe visited Bolivia twice, the second time in August 1979 participating at a Cochabamba meeting with the Jesuit Studies Directors of Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Chile, Uruguay and Argentina.Then Father Jorge-Mario Bergoglio, the future Pope Francis, was also part of the meeting.A picture taken at the time shows Arrupe dressed as a priest in the center, while Bergoglio is behind him at his left dressed as a layman.Likely, Bergoglio was at the time no longer the provincial of the Argentinean Jesuits.