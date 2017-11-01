언어
Salaries of German Clergy: Francis' "Poverty Church" Makes A Lot of Money

The German fake news daily Bild reported on All Saints Day about the salaries of German priests and bishops.

In Bavaria a parish-priest earns after nine years of service 4,400 US-Dollar a month, in Cologne between 3,600 and 5,000 $ whereas an assistant priest makes between 3,500 and 5,000 $. Further, priests get free housing or, as an alternative, an extra monthly pay of 900 US-Dollar.

German bishops make between 10,500 and 15,000 $ a month. The German clergy and Church establishment is considered to be especially close to pope Francis' "poverty Church".

Picture: © Mike Bitzenhofer, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsPkmvioohgv
BrTomFordeOFMCap
aderito a 19th C., concordat between the Church and the State that means a German gets to choose where part of his taxes go and if he belongs to a Church some of his taxes go that Church whether he attends or not. Apparently you have to get your Parish Priest to fill out a form to say you've apostatised to stop the payments (the money still goes to the state though).
aderito
How are they making this kind of money in Germany ,if the church goers are decreasing very fast ?
