Salaries of German Clergy: Francis' "Poverty Church" Makes A Lot of Money

Bild

The German fake news dailyreported on All Saints Day about the salaries of German priests and bishops.In Bavaria a parish-priest earns after nine years of service 4,400 US-Dollar a month, in Cologne between 3,600 and 5,000 $ whereas an assistant priest makes between 3,500 and 5,000 $. Further, priests get free housing or, as an alternative, an extra monthly pay of 900 US-Dollar.German bishops make between 10,500 and 15,000 $ a month. The German clergy and Church establishment is considered to be especially close to pope Francis' "poverty Church".