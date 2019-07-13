Medjugorje Bans Communion In The Hand

Archbishop Henryk Hoser, 76, the Pontifical Delegate for the shrine of Medjugorje, Bosnia, has forbidden Communion in the hand, writes the known Italian journalist David Murgia on his blog IlSegnoDiGiona.com (July 8).
Murgia recounts that the priest responsible for the Italian pilgrims told the faithful during the official 8 July Italian afternoon mass: "By the disposition of the pontifical delegate, of today it will only be possible to receive communion in the mouth. And no longer on the hands."
According to Murgia, the news was confirmed by other sources. The measure was taken to prevent the theft of consecrated hosts which are sold for up to 500 euros, he writes.
Murgia conducts a weekly show on the Italian Bishops' TV2000.
Picture: Henryk Hoser, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsVghkxtmtlb
