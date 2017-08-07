A Courageous Parish-Priest and a Cowardly Archbishop

Marco di Just is a Scout leader in the parish of Staranzano, Italy, who in June entered a homosex-pseudo-marriage. As a consequence, Father Francesco Fragiacomo, the parish-priest, wrote in his parish-bulletin that Christians are obliged to follow the family model indicated by Christ and asked di Just to leave his post.The Scouts refused and Father Fragiacomo's assistant priest, Father Eugenio Biasiol, who is in charge of the Scouts, even was present at the pseudo-marriage.Finally, after a long silence, local Archbishop Carlo Roberto Maria Redaelli of Gorizia produced an opaque message recommending not to trust in "Manichean and ready-made laws" but rather in "discernment". A local group of militant homosexuals agreed with him.On July 17 Father Fragiacomo asked his archbishop to make understandable statements, "This is not a provocation but a necessary requirement of clarity necessary for our service and communion", Fragiacomo explained.