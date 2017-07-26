Novena to St. Dominic. July 26 – August 3

O renowned champion of the faith of Christ, most holy St. Dominic, who did renounce the honor and dignity of an earthly principality to embrace the poor, laborious and mortified life. O burning torch, who being thyself consumed with the fire of Divine Love did incessantly labor to kindle that sacred flame in the hearts of others. Look down upon me from thy throne where thou enjoys the reward of thy labors and obtain that some sparks of that blessed fire be lighted in my soul, to animate and encourage me in any crosses or trials with which it will please the Divine Goodness to send me.Thou, O great Saint, did regard as nothing all the afflictions thou did endure and all the toils thou did undergo for the promotion of God’s holy cause. Obtain, I beseech thee, that same ardent love which strengthened thee, may make sweet the work, humiliations, disgraces and whatever mortification I may have to suffer for the Name of Jesus. May I ever bear in mind that nothing can happen to me but by the particular dispensation of an infinitely wise God Who knows what is best for my welfare; infinitely powerful and able to effect it; above all infinitely merciful and loving, Who has laid down His life for my redemption and gives me daily proofs of His love and bounty.O tender Father of the poor, who, when all other resources were exhausted, did offer thyself for their relief, obtain for me a true spirit of compassion for the suffering members of Jesus Christ, which shone forth so brightly in thy holy life. May I, by charity to those whom Jesus dearly loves, lay up for myself treasures in Heaven.I praise and thank God for the high degree of sanctity to which He has raised thee and the special privileges by which He has distinguished thee. I beseech thee to implore for me from the Divine Goodness the grace to root out of my heart whatever is not agreeable in His sight, especially that evil habit by which I most frequently offend Him. Please obtain also for me those favors which I request in this novena through thy powerful intercession:(mention your request here)Pray for us, O holy St. Dominicthat we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.Amen