Vatican Prosecutes Immigrant

Guardia di Finanza

Romio, a legal immigrant from Bangladesh risks a prison sentence because the Vatican is prosecuting him through a prestigious law firm for selling badges with the face of Pope Francis without having payed royalties, writes infovaticana.com (December 20).The immigrant was arrested by the Italianbecause he displayed in his souvenir shop, near the Vatican, four badges with the face of Francis without the permission of the company to which the Vatican has outsourced its brand.Infovaticana.com concedes that Romio has violated some minor regulation but points out that Francis has insisted on welcoming also illegal immigrants who have violated major norms by entering a country in an unlawful way.