Cardinal McCarrick Maintains His Innocence

The ultra-liberal Ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, a friend of Pope Francis, whom the Vatican labeled a "child molester" without due process, denies charges made against him.Talking to Slate.com (September 3), McCarrick said that he is “not as bad as they paint me.” And, “I do not believe that I did the things that they accused me off.”To the objection that this sounds as if he would leave the question open, he replied, “No.”James Grein, McCarrick's main accuser, claims among other things that McCarrick groped him while hearing his confession.McCarrick replied, “I was a priest for 60 years, and I would never have done anything like that.” He blames his “enemies” to orchestrate the accusation. The only "enemies" McCarrick had were good Catholics.He calls whistle-blower Archbishop Viganò “a representative of the far right” and insinuates that he is lying.Since the early 1990s it was widely known that McCarrick used to sleep in the same bed with his seminarians.McCarrick's accuser Grein wants to see a lot of money. In fact, he has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the New York Archdiocese where McCarrick was a priest and auxiliary bishop.