The great deception in the Catholic Church



In the name of 'theology', which is presented as a difficult subject and is there for only those who can learn Latin, Greek and Hebrew, changes have been made in Catholic doctrine, which is approved by the two popes and the Jewish Left rabbis. In the name of 'theology', which is presented as a difficult subject and is there for only those who can learn Latin, Greek and Hebrew, changes have been made in Catholic doctrine, which is approved by the two popes and the Jewish Left rabbis.

Prof. S.Visintin osb, the former Italian Dean of Theology at the University of St.Anselm, Rome has said that there are no known cases of the baptism of desire and so it cannot be an exception to the traditional interpretation of the dogma extra ecclesiam nulla salus (EENS) - yet the new Dean of Theology at St.Anselm is expected to say just this! -it is an exception, to the dogma EENS as it was known to St. Benedict and St. Scholastica.This is being taught in 'theology' in all the pontifical universities.

A lay man with no degree in the new theology may ask ,"But where are these cases of the baptism of desire and being saved in invincible ignorance, with or without the baptism of water?"

The professors at the St. Anselm University would answer 'but this is what the Church teaches and this is what we must obey.'

The professors at the Regina Apostolorum, Rome would say that 'we must keep in step with the Church'.

"But these persons are invisible and they do not exist in 2016 so why must we have to accept this when the saints like Maximillian Kolbe and St.Benedict did not do so,neither did the Jesuits like Robert Bellarmine and Francis Xavier", the lay Catholic would ask.

"This is a mystery in the Church that we have to accept", the priest- professor would say, " a new mystery in the Church".

So in the name of THEOLOGY they are teaching heresy and lay Catholics are following it and consider it Catholic doctrine.It really is a new politically correct teaching to get rid of the dogma extra ecclesiam nullas salus. They do this with a false premise.The false premise is that of the baptism of desire being visible and known in the present times, even though these cases are invisible and do not exist in our reality.This is falsehood, a lie, a deception yet is it officially being taught as Catholic theology. No pope or saint of the past mentioned a visible for us baptism of desire etc. This is all inferred by liberal theologians and is approved by the popes and the political Left.

-Lionel Andrades