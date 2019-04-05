Francis Gets Cold Shower From Bulgarian "Orthodox"

The Bulgarian “Orthodox Church Holy Synod” is not thrilled by Pope Francis' visit to the country (May 5 to 7).It published an unanimously adopted statement (April 3) for “Anselmo Guido Pecorari,” the Nuncio in Bulgaria who is neither acknowledged as a diplomat nor as an archbishop.The statement stresses that Francis was invited by the State which therefore should take care of him.The “Patriarch of Bulgaria” is ready to receive Francis in his cathedral “as provided for in the draft program sent to us.” But "any form of liturgical celebration or common prayer, as well as wearing liturgical vestments for the occasion, is unacceptable to us.” The participation of the patriarchal choir is likewise “impossible.”The “Bulgarian Orthodox Church” will not be present at any other event. The “Orthodox” Deacon Ivan Ivanov is not allowed to be a translator during Francis’s journey, except during the visit in the cathedral.Further no “Orthodox” cleric has the blessing to participate in events of the journey.