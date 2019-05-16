Cardinal Urges: Francis "Must" Finally Provide For Clarity

Picture: Willem Eijk, Jeanne Smits © LifeSiteNews.com, #newsAzisvzycbm

Utrecht Cardinal Willem Eijk, Netherlands, said that Francis “must” create clarity concerning the teachings on marriage, adultery, intercommunion, and homosexual fornication.Talking to LifeSiteNews.com (May 15), Eijk reminds of his previous, unheard pleas to Francis from January 2018 and May 2018. He regrets that Francis showed "no reaction, at least not in public.”Eijk notices that the present Church crisis started in the Netherlands when the country became the “epicenter of experimental liturgy.” In the 1960s, the ultimate goal was to “improvise the whole Mass.”After Second Vatican Council, 1965 to 1971, when liturgical changes that were called "reform" were implemented, most Catholics suddenly stopped attending Mass.Currently, the participation in Sunday Mass is between 4 and 5 percent of Dutch Catholics.Eijk explained that he started saying Mass facing the Lord in his private chapel because he no longer wanted to turn his back to Christ but to face Christ in the tabernacle.He added that this “could be done everywhere” and that it is “very beautiful” and “enriching.”