Bergoglio Church Has A "Complex Of Inferiority" Toward The World

Bishop Athanasius Schneider is concerned that today's Church is in a process of a conformation to the world which started with the Second Vatican Council.Talking to(January 23), Schneider warned of tendencies in the Church to please the world, “The desire to speak as the world likes, or to speak in order to win the world’s sympathy, or not to be marginalized or persecuted by the world, reveals itself indeed as an inferiority complex.”Schneider sees the greatest spiritual danger “in anthropocentrism” that for him is the decisive step toward idolatry. For him this is expressed in the "renewed" liturgy after the Council.