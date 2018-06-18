Clicks0
Bolivian Newspaper Publishes Further Evidence Of New Cardinal’s Concubinage
Bolivian Cardinal elect Toribio Ticona Porco, 81, has sold Church property for a woman considered to be his concubine, the Bolivian newspaper Página siete reported on June 17.
On May 28, Adelante la Fe broke the story that Ticona has a wife and children quoting from a detailed report that was submitted to the Nunciature in La Paz on May 21.
Ticona strongly denied the allegations (May 30). Adelante la Fe stood by its story.
Página siete reports that the name of the alleged concubine is Leonor R.G and that Ticona sold to her a piece of land belonging to the Church at a symbolic price which amounted to a gift.
The outlet confronted Ticona with the new information, but he had “no time” to respond.
