Bolivian Newspaper Publishes Further Evidence Of New Cardinal’s Concubinage

Página siete

Adelante la Fe

Adelante la Fe

Página siete

Bolivian Cardinal elect Toribio Ticona Porco, 81, has sold Church property for a woman considered to be his concubine, the Bolivian newspaperreported on June 17.On May 28,broke the story that Ticona has a wife and children quoting from a detailed report that was submitted to the Nunciature in La Paz on May 21.Ticona strongly denied the allegations (May 30).stood by its story.reports that the name of the alleged concubine is Leonor R.G and that Ticona sold to her a piece of land belonging to the Church at a symbolic price which amounted to a gift.The outlet confronted Ticona with the new information, but he had “no time” to respond.