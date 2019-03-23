Priest Calls Family Congress “Disgrace”

Radio Capital

Father Luigi Ciotti, 73, a leftwing activist, called the Verona World Congress of Families (29-31 March) a “disgrace.”Ciotti suggested to oligarch owned Romanthat the Congress is “going backwards” stressing that “Pope Francis has indicated ways, path, modalities that help to read today’s times.”After his outburst he asks for “respect for all paths, for the persons, their search, their way” without noticing the contradiction.Italian Communists, homosexuals and other perverts have also unleashed a hate campaign against the Congress.Ciotti is an anti-Catholic anti-mafia and anti-drug activist. In March 2014 Pope Francis entered hand in hand with him into the Roman church San Gregorio VII. Ciotti is on first-name terms with Francis.