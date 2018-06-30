Bishops Speak about “Peace” - Priests Apply For Firearms

188 Catholic priests have applied for permits to carry firearms in the Philippines, says national police chief, Oscar Albayalde according to Fides.org.Requests for gun permits among priests have increased because of the murders of priests in the country, three in six months.The police is ready to provide firearms proficiency and marksmanship training to priests.In recent days, Bishops have claimed that priests [allegedly] do not need to carry firearms for their own protection or for self-defense.Bishop Jose Oliveros of Bulacan said that priests should be "men of peace, not of war". This attitude may however change once the first bishop is shot.