Abuse Hoax: French Nuncio Interrogated

Archbishop Luigi Ventura, 74, the Apostolic Nuncio in France, said at a voluntary interrogation at the police of Paris (May 22 and 23) that he has not assaulted anyone.
According to La-Croix.com, Ventura had requested to be confronted with a man [falsely] accusing him of "sexual harassment."
Ventura called the accusations a “conspiracy” on the part of four men who all claim that he has "touched" their buttocks during very public events.
The Holy See will not revoke the Nuncio’s diplomatic immunity despite the request of French authorities.
#newsZvcqtjgjbc
Clicks46
- Report
Social networks