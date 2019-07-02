Francis Gone Crazy? Dumps Saint Peter's Relicts to Schismatics

Pope Francis has given a famous reliquary containing bone fragments of St Peter to a Greek-Schismatic delegation from Constantinople, VaticanNews.va reported (July 2).The now dumped bronze reliquary contains nine of the bone fragments discovered during excavations under St. Peter’s Basilica that started in the 1940s.Paul VI announced in 1968, after scientific research, that the bones are authentic. He took nine of the bone fragments, put them into a bronze reliquary and preserved them in the private chapel in the Pontifical apartments which Francis never uses.Francis removed the reliquary on June 29 and gave it to the Orthodox schismatics who disregard the office of Peter. They do not even recognize Catholic baptism. Therefore, Catholics apostatizing to the Greek schismatics are re-baptized.