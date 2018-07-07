Francis Bows His Knees - Because Orthodox Patriarchs Were Present?

During his July 7 visit to Bari, Italy, after meeting with heads of Christian Churches in the Middle East, Pope Francis surprised the public when he knelt down in order to venerate the relics of Saint Nicholas.Commentators believe that Francis did this because of the presence of orthodox and oriental patriarchs who would have been shocked if Francis had not shown any visible sign of veneration standing like a tourist in front of the relics of the saint who enjoys an enormous popularity in the East.Francis knelt down on the stairs in front of the relics.Under normal circumstances Francis never kneels or bows his knees, disobeying even the rite of Holy Mass or ignoring the presence of Christ during Eucharistic adoration.