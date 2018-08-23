Pro-Gay Jesuit: “Make Homosexuals Eucharistic Ministers”

World Meeting of Families

The homosexual propagandist Father James Martin called at the pro-gay(August 23) for inviting active homosexuals into "parish ministries” so that they could become “Eucharistic ministers, music ministers, lectors” and get “every ministry”.Martin's propaganda talk was published on AmericaMagazine.org.He further claimed that the Church made homosexuals “feel like lepers”. In reality it is the New Testament that radically condemns homosexual fornication.Adding insult to mockery Martin added, “Most L.G.B.T. Catholics have been deeply wounded by the Church.”The Vatican will have to answer the questions what such ludicrous tirades have to do with a [Catholic?] "Meeting of Families".