Paul VI's Resignation Letter Finally Revealed

Osservatore Romano

On May 2, 1965 Pope Paul VI (+1978) wrote a letter containing his anticipatory resignation to Cardinal Eugene Tisserant, the then Dean of the College of Cardinals.The text was published in the(May 15).Paul VI anticipatory renounced his office “in case of infirmity, which is believed to be incurable or is of long duration” and which would impede him from exercising his office.He gave the authority to decide on whether his resignation would be effective to the Dean of the Cardinals acting together with the cardinals of the Roman Curia.