Our Lady of Beauraing

On November 29, 1932, five children- Fernande, Gilberte, and Albert Voisin and Andree and Gilberte Degeimbre- in Beauraing, Belgium were walking home when they noticed a lady dressed in a long white dress near the railroad just passed their school. The lady said she was the Immaculate Conception and that she desired a chapel to be built there so that pilgrims could come, and implored the children to “pray, pray, pray”.She appeared to them a total of 33 times, with the final apparition taking place on January 3, 1933. Final approval of the apparition was granted in 1949 and all five of the children grew up to be married and live quiet lives.