Cardinal: "Carnevale Mass" More Popular than Christmas-Mass

Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki has admitted that that the carnival mass in Cologne Cathedral is better attended than the Christmas mass on Christmas Eve.During a June 18 talk about "Religion and Humor" on the occasion of the 200th birthday of the German composer Jacques Offenbach Woekli.Having nothing better to say, Woelki also criticizes an overuse of smilies.According to him, the closed eyes of the classic laughing smiley could suggest that the laughing person "excludes the world."