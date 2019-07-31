Our Lady of Sorrows Is Now Sorry about Twin Towers

In Saint Luke's parish-church in Ocean City, Maryland, Wilmington Diocese, there is a picture of “Our Mother of Sorrow” which also contains elements of the representation of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.In addition, major changes have been introduced into the image. The angels and the instruments of Christ’s crucifixion, around the head of Our Lady, have been replaced by the American and United Airlines planes who crashed into the Twin Towers.A text underneath the image explains that the planes invaded the “sacred space” of the gloriole.It admits that “traditional" images of Our Lady of Sorrows depict Our Lady’s heart pierced by swords which symbolize her heart that was broken by Christ's passion.Further, Our Lady’s womb does not contain Christ but the World Trade Center, the symbol of commerce and greed.The explanation claims that “Our Mother” embraces the victims of the September 11 attack, “just as she embraced the Child in her womb.”The smoke arising from the Twin Towers bears witness to alleged “ultimate sacrifice” of so many on September 11.