Famous German Baroque Church Is Destroyed

The famous baroque church in Zwiefalten, Germany, is about to be destroyed as its choir will be replaced by a "presbytery" sized 64 square meters that completely destroys its architecture.The dull locking "presbytery" will consist of a table, a lectern and chairs (right picture). There will be no direct access to the tabernacle in the main altar.The church was part of a Benedictine monastery founded in 1089. The present building is from the 18th century. It is one of the most famous and largest churches in Germany.The church will be closed until next April. The destruction will cost 1.62 million Euros.