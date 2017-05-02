The Australian: "Controversial reforms of Pope Francis may destroy him"

An English bishop joked recently that a woman in his diocese who was divorced and remarried civilly knew she could not receive communion there, but would do so near her holiday home in Malta

An article in The Australian talks about the fragmentation of the Church, where the church has announced a change of rules. So have many German dioceses.This week, a letter was sent on behalf of Francis thanking the Maltese for their guidelines. Paradoxically, however, the Chilean bishops reported this week that Francis took a clear, conservative line when he met them in Rome recently, saying a clear "no'' to communion for remarried divorced persons and for pro-abortion politicians. Confusion is mounting.In seeming support for Francis, Brisbane's archbishop Mark Coleridge, who represented Australia at the Vatican synod on the family, has tweeted that Amoris Laetitia "subverts absolutism — all v. nothing, black v. white, in v. out. Why do some seem to depend on absolutism? #Jesus doesn't.''He told the Jesuit-run America magazine in December that pastors were "very often dealing in a world of grays and you have to accompany people, listen to them before you speak to them, give them time and give them space, and then speak your word, perhaps''.Other controversies are also on the cards, possibly over priestly celibacy, a push to create a quasi, non-ordained diaconate for women, and the church's approach to the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.