Pro-Gay Protestants Push Cardinal Cupich to Promote Hatred Against Faith

More than 175 pro-gay Protestants sent a letter to pro gay Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich Tuesday morning asking him to more strongly condemn the burning of a gay flag by courageous Father Paul Kalchik.

The group demands confirmation that Father Kalchik has been “removed from ministry.”

It further wants Cupich to issue a statement asserting [against the facts] that there is “no connection” between homosexualism and pedophilia after Father Kalchik stated that, according to independent statistics, over 80% of the abuses in the Catholic Church are caused by homosexuals.

Kalchik is himself a victim of a homosexual abuse.

Picture: Paul Kalchik, © churchmilitant.com, #newsXpeakaqlmd
Joseph a' Christian
They PROTESTants against Almighty God and His one true Church. Protestants do their own wills, therefore falling also to be tools of evil, satan’s will. They are so stubborn and willful, that they now have thousands of separate churches.
Jesus proclaimed, I Am The Truth. Not truthS.
Like
More