Pro-Gay Protestants Push Cardinal Cupich to Promote Hatred Against Faith
More than 175 pro-gay Protestants sent a letter to pro gay Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich Tuesday morning asking him to more strongly condemn the burning of a gay flag by courageous Father Paul Kalchik.
The group demands confirmation that Father Kalchik has been “removed from ministry.”
It further wants Cupich to issue a statement asserting [against the facts] that there is “no connection” between homosexualism and pedophilia after Father Kalchik stated that, according to independent statistics, over 80% of the abuses in the Catholic Church are caused by homosexuals.
Kalchik is himself a victim of a homosexual abuse.
Picture: Paul Kalchik, © churchmilitant.com, #newsXpeakaqlmd
