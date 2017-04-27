Clicks35
Belgian “Brothers Hospitallers" introduce euthanasia
The Order “Brothers Hospitallers of Saint John of God” in Belgium has changed their “vision of euthanasia”. In a new statement they allow patients to be euthanized, when there is no possible treatment anymore. The Brothers use the language of the euthanasia-lobby. They accept “the unbearable and futile suffering and the request for euthanasia of patients”.
Picture: St. John of God (1495-1550), founder of the Brothers
The statement: www.broedersvanliefde.be/nieuwsberichten/visie-euthanasi…
