There Is a 5th "Dubia" Cardinal

There were five cardinals who signed the Dubia when they were mailed to Pope Francis, but the 5th cardinal asked that his name not be made public, according to Robert Moynihan.Writing on InsideTheVatican.com (September 28), Moynihan witnesses that the 5th Cardinal “confirmed to me personally that he had signed (he said he did not agree with the text being made public).”So, “There were and are 5 Dubia cardinals, 4 publicly known, one still secret.”