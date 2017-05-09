Language
Cardinal Dissolves the Sacrament of Orders

In a recently published book liberal Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio, president of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts, claims that the Anglican orders are not invalid, writes The Tablet.

Coccopalmerio contradicts Leo XIII's bull Apostolicae curae (1896), which declares that they are “absolutely null and utterly void”.

Coccopalmerio instead claims: “We have had, and we still have a very rigid understanding of validity and invalidity: this is valid, and that is not valid. One should be able to say: ‘this is valid in a certain context, and that is valid in another context'.” These words imply that the sacrament of ordination has no value in itself, and amount to a denial of this sacrament.

Picture: Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio
Catolicos Apostolicos
Pope Leo XIII
It breaks away from the Apostolic succession
Code of Canon Law
• The excommunicate is prohibited from celebrating even the sacramental.
On Feb 26 2017 , Bergoglio openly promoted the heresy of religious indifferentism, describing how in northern Argentina an Anglican bishop and an (apostate) Catholic Bishop work together with aborigines:
"Ecumenism is easier there, it’s easier, something that does not mean <it’s> more superficial, no, no, it’s not superficial. They don’t negotiate… [More]
Like
More
mccallansteve
Maybe the good cardinal can also declare that he is God.
Like
More
Catolicos Apostolicos
An heretic like Coccopalmerio can not distinguish that he does not belong to the true Church either.
Like
More
mmeharriet
This is a lot of gobbledygook by a liberal modernist cleric. You cannot refute Leo XIII's encyclical stating Anglican Orders are null and void. PERIOD.
Like
More
Catolicos Apostolicos likes this.