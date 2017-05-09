Cardinal Dissolves the Sacrament of Orders

In a recently published book liberal Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio, president of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts, claims that the Anglican orders are not invalid, writes The Tablet.Coccopalmerio contradicts Leo XIII's bull Apostolicae curae (1896), which declares that they are “absolutely null and utterly void”.Coccopalmerio instead claims: “We have had, and we still have a very rigid understanding of validity and invalidity: this is valid, and that is not valid. One should be able to say: ‘this is valid in a certain context, and that is valid in another context'.” These words imply that the sacrament of ordination has no value in itself, and amount to a denial of this sacrament.