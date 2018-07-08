Clicks45
Falsity to the End: Bishop Embraces Pseudo-Married Gay Priest
Bishop Giuseppe Zenti of Verona, Italy, spoke after the Rosary on July 5 in the parish of Selva di Progno whose priest Giuliano Costalunga ran off in order to pseudo-marry a Spanish man. Costalunga was present in the church.
Bishop Zenti pointed out that Costalunga was an unfaithful priest who absented himself often for long periods of time without letting know anybody where he was. Only when the bishop cut of his stipend, he announced his intention to enter a gay pseudo-marriage.
The bishop also told the faithful that Costalunga lied when confronted with rumours that a certain Pablo who lived with him in the presbytery, was his lover and threatened the bishop with a civil lawsuit for “diffamation”.
The bishop went on claiming that “I have no right to judge” [but why then does Pope Francis judge all the time?]. However, Zenti defended marriage and clarified that a gay pseudo-marriage is not according to the will of God.
But he destroyed everything he said, when at the end of his homily, he addressed Costalunga with the words, “Go your way, freely.”
After the service, surrounded by journalists and TV cameras, Bischof Giuseppe Zenti of Verona, Italy, embraced his deceitful ex-priest.
