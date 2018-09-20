Former Benedict XVI Defends His Resignation - and [Mainly] Himself

In November 2017, Benedict XVI wrote a letter to "a German cardinal" who had made critical remarks about Benedict’s resignation, the German oligarch tabloid bild.de wrote on September 20.This can only refer to an article Cardinal Walter Brandmüller published about Benedict's resignation in July 2016.Apparently angry himself, Benedict insinuates in his letter that Brandmüller is "angry":"For some people and – it seems to me – also for you, the pain [about the resignation] has turned into an anger that no longer merely concerns my resignation, but increasingly also my person and my papacy as a whole.”Benedict fears that in this way his pontificate is debased and "melted into the sorrow about the situation of today's Church".He reprimands Brandmüller: “If you know a better way [than resignation] and therefore think that you can judge the way chosen by me, please tell me.”Benedict points out that there are historical examples for resignations like Pius XII who feared to be arrested by the Nazis and had prepared a resignation for this case [but as a matter of fact he never resigned].Does Benedict imply with this example that his resignation was caused by a threat coming from a foreign state?