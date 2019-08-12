Francis Names Another Heretic as Archbishop and Futur Cardinal

Pope Francis named on August 8 Marseille tie auxiliary bishop Jean-Marc Aveline, 60, as the new archbishop of Marseille, France.The French journalist Yves Daoudal called Aveline a “clear heretic.”Aveline founded the Institute of Science and Theology of Religions in Marseille which puts Islam and Christianity on the same level.The present chief ideologist of the Institute is Father Christian Salenson. In his book “Christian de Chergé, une théologie de l’Espérance” (Christian de Chergé, a Theology of Hope) he claims that the salvific mediation of Christ happens also in Islam.Therefore the Christians cannot claim a full knowledge of Christ and must accept the “Christ of Islam.”Once Islam is considered as originating from God, Salenson explains, the Christians must include Islam in their “spiritual experience” because Christianity and Islam explain each other.The preface to Salenson’s offensive book was written by now Archbishop Aveline.