Argentina: Evil Bishop Surround Himself with Evil

Mar del Plata Bishop Gabriel Mestre, 51, Argentina, received in August activists of the leftist fringe-groups La Dignitad and Red Puentes.

They were led by a certain “Daniela” Castro who is a male transvestite. La Dignitad’s logo shows the face of Che Guevara, a Communist outlaw killed in 1967 in Bolivia by the CIA.

Castro is as a candidate of the Frente Patria Grande, a party led by Juan Grabois, an advisor to the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace, and focussing on promoting gender-ideology, abortion, contraception and homosexualism.

According to Catapulta.com.ar, Mestre is a hardcore Bergoglist and one of the worst bishops in Argentina “which is no small thing to say.”

