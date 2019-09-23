Argentina: Evil Bishop Surround Himself with Evil

Mar del Plata Bishop Gabriel Mestre, 51, Argentina, received in August activists of the leftist fringe-groups La Dignitad and Red Puentes.They were led by a certain “Daniela” Castro who is a male transvestite. La Dignitad’s logo shows the face of Che Guevara, a Communist outlaw killed in 1967 in Bolivia by the CIA.Castro is as a candidate of the Frente Patria Grande, a party led by Juan Grabois, an advisor to the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace, and focussing on promoting gender-ideology, abortion, contraception and homosexualism.According to Catapulta.com.ar, Mestre is a hardcore Bergoglist and one of the worst bishops in Argentina “which is no small thing to say.”