Lying Kardinal Krajewski Doesn’t Pay the Bill

Francis’ almoner, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, has not paid a single bill of the occupied Spin Time Labs building in Rome, whose electrical power he illegally restored in May.
When the Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini noticed that the electricity was disconnected because the Communist occupiers had an outstanding 300.000 Euros past due bill, Krajewski boasted to Corriere.it, “No problem, from now on I will pay the bill."
Nevertheless, the electricity bill of the building continued to be unpaid, SecoloDItalia (September 25) writes.
On September 23, Krajewski brazenly denied in front of the cameras of the TV show Stasera Italia that he had ever made such a promise.
The occupiers use the hijacked building for profitable economic activities, but pay neither taxes nor bills.
Picture: © Piotrek2001, CC BY-SA, #newsZlqcitvswu
That's what communists do, since Kabbalist Karl [Marx] and his unacknowledged son with his maid, AT LEAST!!!!!!!!!