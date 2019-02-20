Clicks232
“Stop Accusing, Accusing, Accusing the Church” - Pope Francis
"Good morning!" - Pope Francis told 2.500 pilgrims from Benevento Archdiocese during a special audience for them on February 20.
Talking about Padre Pio who hails from Benevento area, Francis pointed out that this saint did "love the Church as it was, he didn't destroy it with his tongue as it's fashionable to do now."
Francis added that “one cannot live a whole life accusing, accusing, accusing the Church” pointing out that the devil was "the great accuser".
Those who spend their lives accusing, Pope Francis called "friends, cousins and relatives of the devil."
Nevertheless Pope Francis has highly commended the anti-Catholic journalist Eugenio Scalfari and Church hater Emma Bonino who are among the most notorious Church bashers in Italy's history.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsXmwofdsnsu
