“Stop Accusing, Accusing, Accusing the Church” - Pope Francis

"Good morning!" - Pope Francis told 2.500 pilgrims from Benevento Archdiocese during a special audience for them on February 20.

Talking about Padre Pio who hails from Benevento area, Francis pointed out that this saint did "love the Church as it was, he didn't destroy it with his tongue as it's fashionable to do now."

Francis added that “one cannot live a whole life accusing, accusing, accusing the Church” pointing out that the devil was "the great accuser".

Those who spend their lives accusing, Pope Francis called "friends, cousins and relatives of the devil."

Nevertheless Pope Francis has highly commended the anti-Catholic journalist Eugenio Scalfari and Church hater Emma Bonino who are among the most notorious Church bashers in Italy's history.

Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA
CarolineA03
Here is Francis, confusing everyone again. It's YOU, who loathes the Traditions. It's YOU who can't wait to tear up the Sacred Magesterium and rebuild it in a style that Lucifer has been hoping will be done for 2000 odd years! So with whom are you comparing St Padre Pio? He knew that God's Laws must be submitted to, and aped the Canonised Saints to ensure he made the grade. Day by day, year by … More
CarolineA03
Dear Francis
People aren't accusing the Church - they're accusing YOU!"
Jungerheld
Stop erring, erring, erring and see if there is more accusing, accusing, accusing.
