Brandmüller: Gay Network Within Vatican "Evident”

Cardinal Walter Brandmüller is “very disappointed” about the Vatican abuse summit because the homosexual issue was concealed.He told NCRegister (February 26) that the silence about homosexuality cries out to be broken, because therein lies the "real problem".Brandmüller believes that discussing homosexuality would have been "dangerous for them" because "it’s evident there is a network of homosexuals within the Vatican.”He confirms, “That’s the problem, there’s no question.”