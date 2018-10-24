Clicks179
Pro-Gay Vienna Archdiocese Presents the Resurrection as Topless Woman and a Lesbian Kiss (Video)
An ongoing photo exhibition in the presbytery of Vienna Cathedral shows an x-rated photo of a topless model holding a cloth in front of her undraped abdomen.
The pornography is accessible for children. Its name: "Pietà, the first light in the rock tomb: a human being!". A caption reads, "Explosive images are needed in order to communicate the unprecedented message of the resurrection."
The presbytery is a big historical building in the immediate proximity of the Cathedral. It includes a chapel, a library, banquet halls, offices for Catholic organisations and several flats for priests.
A second x-rated item of the exhibition is called "Occident meets the Orient - Guardian Angel kisses sphinx". It shows homosexual fornication between to female models.
The photo was awarded by the diocese of Graz, Austria, and displayed for more than a month in front of Graz Cathedral.
