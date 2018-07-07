Clicks52
Start novena to Our Lady of Mount Carmel (July 7 to July 15)
O Most Beautiful Flower of Mount Carmel, Fruitful Vine, Splendor of Heaven, Blessed Mother of the Son of God, Immaculate Virgin, assist me in this my necessity (mention intention(s)
O Star of the Sea, help me and show me in this that thou art my Mother.
O Holy Mary, Mother of God, Queen of Heaven and Earth, I humbly beseech thee, from the bottom of my heart, to succor me in this necessity; there are none that can withstand thy power. O show me in this that thou art my Mother.
O Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee (3x)
Sweet Mother, I place this cause in thy hands (3x)
*It is suggested to offer three times the Our Father, Hail Mary and Glory Be in thanksgiving.
O Star of the Sea, help me and show me in this that thou art my Mother.
O Holy Mary, Mother of God, Queen of Heaven and Earth, I humbly beseech thee, from the bottom of my heart, to succor me in this necessity; there are none that can withstand thy power. O show me in this that thou art my Mother.
O Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee (3x)
Sweet Mother, I place this cause in thy hands (3x)
*It is suggested to offer three times the Our Father, Hail Mary and Glory Be in thanksgiving.