Start novena to Our Lady of Mount Carmel (July 7 to July 15)

O Most Beautiful Flower of Mount Carmel, Fruitful Vine, Splendor of Heaven, Blessed Mother of the Son of God, Immaculate Virgin, assist me in this my necessity (mention intention(s)



O Star of the Sea, help me and show me in this that thou art my Mother.



O Holy Mary, Mother of God, Queen of Heaven and Earth, I humbly beseech thee, from the bottom of my heart, to succor me in this necessity; there are none that can withstand thy power. O show me in this that thou art my Mother.



O Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee (3x)



Sweet Mother, I place this cause in thy hands (3x)



*It is suggested to offer three times the Our Father, Hail Mary and Glory Be in thanksgiving.