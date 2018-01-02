Language
Cupich’s Role in Francis’ Scheme

The Italian daily Il Giornale (December 25) has quoted a source which explains the meteoric career of the ultraliberal Chicago Cardinal Blasé Cupich.

According to this source Cupich represents “the anti-Dolan and the anti-Burke”.

“He is used [by Pope Francis] to move the U.S. Bishops Conference to the left”.

